Mon Nov 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2020

Health cover for all : Thumbs up for KP govt, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving health insurance cover to all those with a KP domicile, calling it a huge step towards making Pakistan a welfare state based on Riyasat-e-Madina. In a tweet, he said, “Congratulations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for giving health insurance cover to all those with a KP domicile. This is a huge step towards making Pakistan a welfare state based on Riyasat e Madina”. A video clip has also been shared on his Twitter account in this connection, showing that people of all ages, having KP domicile, now have health insurance cover.

