PTI rally supports armed forces, denounces Ayaz Saqid’s remarks

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday held a rally to express solidarity with the armed forces and condemn senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ayaz Sadiq’s comments that he made in the National Assembly.

The rally started from the Mazar-e-Quaid and culminated at Teen Talwar Clifton after passing through different routes, including Sharea Faisal. The party's central, provincial and Karachi leaders, lawmakers and workers attended were in attendance.

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Firdous Shamim said the PTI stood by the armed forces and their rally was part of the party’s strategy to counter the ongoing anti-government campaign of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Besides Naqvi, other party leaders who were there included PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman, MNAs Akram Cheema, Aslam Khan, MPAs Arsalan Taj, Sidrah Imran, Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar, Shahzad Qureshi, Umer Omari and party’s central leader Mehmood Maulvi.

Addressing the rally’s participants, Naqvi said the PMD’s campaign against the army was reprehensible. “The PDM started its campaign against the armed forces at the time when we are facing multiple security and strategic issues,” he said.

“By organising the rally, we want to tell Pakistan's enemies that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our army. Also, the rally will help build a national and united narrative, rejecting the one being portrayed by the opposition parties,” said Naqvi.

“The army has been known as a great force across the world. Whenever India looks down on Pakistan, the nation stands behind Pakistani forces,” he said.

Accusing the PDM of being preoccupied with politics, he said the opposition alliance had failed to pay any heed to Indian atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.