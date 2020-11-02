Provisional provincial status for GB post-polls

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said having put the economy on the right course, his next focus was to ensure rule of law in the country and take the powerful criminals to task, who had been blackmailing the national institutions.

“Now, I will personally oversee the state institutions to establish rule of law in the country and bring under law the powerful criminals who are trying to blackmail them. Insha Allah, in the coming days, you will see whose legs shake and whose forehead sweats,” he said while addressing the 73rd Independence Day Parade of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) at the FCNA helipad ground here.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

Imran said in the Islamic history, the Muslims fought and ruled successfully until they were ditched by traitors like Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq just for their personal gains.

He said the Holy Quran had ranked hypocrites even below the infidels for their conspiring role because they hurt more.

“Today, we are seeing Pakistan’s Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq and Mir Ayaz Sadiq. These are the people, who are speaking the language of Narendra Modi,” he remarked.

Imran Khan, who wore the traditional white Gilgit cap with peacock plume, said the way Pakistan had conducted after the Pulwama incident was lauded by the world leaders but he (Ayaz Sadiq) alleged that Pakistan acted under pressure, which was also the electioneering slogan of Narendra Modi.

He said the sole objective of such tirade was just to pressure and blackmail the government to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for their corruption of billions of rupees.

“I want to tell my nation today, Imran Khan will never forgive these looters. The judiciary was good when they were acquitted in the Hudabiya case but when a five-member bench ruled against him, who has absconded abroad, for money laundering, then it (judiciary) turned bad (for them),” he commented.

He said the so-called democratic people were trying to discredit the Pakistan Army and the judiciary.

Referring to his maiden address after taking over the office, the prime minister said he had forecast that the opposition parties would unite against him, as his 24-year struggle was for purging the country of corruption.

He viewed that the interests of Pakistan and those of the opposition were opposed to each other.

He said they tried to blackmail him for alleged election rigging, economic crisis, COVID-19, and even FATF (Financial Action Task Force) related legislation despite knowing the Indian efforts to put Pakistan on the blacklist.

“Now they have pointed guns at the Pakistan Army, the Army Chief and ISI (Inter Services Intelligence) Director General.

They are speaking against the Army Chief and the ISI chief, it means I had chosen them rightly. My selection was totally right and I especially thank Allah for it. “If these looters are speaking against them, it means they are good people,” he remarked.

Imran Khan said a strong military was inevitable for the security of a nation and prevent the country from the situation faced by other Muslim countries like Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan and Iraq due to wars. He said India had got the most extremist, anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan government, which was focused on the supremacy of Hindutva and marginalizing the Muslims in India and Kashmir through enforcing multiple discriminatory laws.

Considering the very facts, he said, it was essential to have a strong army because it were the security forces which boldly stood against terrorism.

“Every other week, the security personnel sacrificed their lives in terror incidents in tribal areas, Balochistan and even Karachi. The Indian government is trying to destabilize Pakistan through terror incidents and fanning sectarianism as had been disclosed by Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

However, he appreciated the intelligence agencies for thwarting all Indian designs.

He greeted the people over his government’s decision of granting the GB provisional provincial status following the elections.

He declined to announce any development package for the region owing to the Election Commission’s restriction due to the upcoming elections.

However, he assured the people that his government was resolved to uplift the backward areas, including GB, Balochistan, western districts of Punjab and interior Sindh, and their people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday visited Diamer Bhasha dam site to review progress on the construction work.

Chairman Wapda Lt. Gen. (R) Muzammil Hussain briefed the prime minister about the ongoing construction work on the site, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also interacted with the workers and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and its standard. He said Diamer-Bhasha Dam was a vital project for the country, which would not only generate power and store water, but also enhance the functioning of Tarbela Dam.

The project would also provide jobs and strengthen the country’s economy, he further observed.