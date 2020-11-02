Indian man hides his baldness, new wife registers police case

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old chartered accountant has filed a case of breach of trust against her Mira Road-based husband for hiding the fact that he is bald, foreign media reported.

The couple had an arranged marriage last month. The Naya Nagar police on Tuesday registered the case based on the woman's complaint. The 29-year-old accused, who is employed in a private company, had moved the Thane court for anticipatory bail. He has been asked to surrender to the police.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was shocked to learn that her husband had been wearing a wig, a fact that had not been revealed to her before the marriage took place.

In her complaint to the police, she stated that had she known about the then prospective groom's bald status, she would have rejected the proposal. The woman confronted her in-laws, who told her that it was a minor issue. The police said that her in-laws and husband were booked under IPC sections 406 (breach of trust) and 500 (defamation).