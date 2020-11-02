JUI senator says PTI govt working on foreign agenda

HANGU: Provincial chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Senator Attaur Rahman, on Sunday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working on foreign agenda to make the nation slave and remove Islamic and cultural identity of the country. Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the party joining at Karbogha Sharif in Thall tehsil in Hangu district here, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an alliance against the selected rulers, which will soon be packed home after the upcoming historic public meeting in Peshawar. JUI Maulana Aziz Ahmad and Attiqur Rahman also spoke on the occasion. Founder member of the PTI Shaheen Shah along with scores of relatives and friends quit the party and announced joining the JUI. “The PTI government did legislation under the duress of the Financial Action Task Force to fulfill foreign agenda in the garb of slogan of ‘change’,” Senator Attaur Rahman said, adding that the incumbent government had ruined the economy and the entire system had been paralysed owing to flawed policies. He said that the government had rendered millions of people jobless while price-hike of essential items and medicines had gone beyond the reach of the poor. Calling for unity among the Muslim Ummah, he condemned the French government for display of blasphemous cartoons in France. He said that blasphemy against Islam and the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) would not be tolerated at any cost.