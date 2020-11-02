Students exhibit skills at one-day expo in Swat

MINGORA: Students from various schools and colleges showcased their models and machines in the first-ever one-day expo.

The expo titled “Exhibit Your Talent” was organised by SKOOL21 with the collaboration of Swat Public School here on Sunday. More than 200 students from various schools, colleges and universities participated in the expo and displayed their models. With hope and determination in their eyes eight grade students’ group known as Spark composed of Kashmala Qazi, Gulalai Ali and Ayesha Mumtaz showcased a shoe cleaner machine made with censors.

“The machine automatically shines your shoes. We have installed batteries, arduino and sensors in this model,” said Kashmala Qazi. Eleven-year old Ayanullah along with his two other colleagues prepared smart glasses for smart people.

He said that the special glasses would help visually impaired people to detect the objects in their way while moving from one place to another.

Creative Minds, a group of enthusiastic young girls, displayed an innovative project – a ‘Smart Dustbin’.

“Now, you have no need to touch the dustbin lid, open it and drop the trash into it but it will open its mouth for your trash once you get closer to it,” said Sara Khalid. Technocrats, a group of passionate young boys, displayed ‘Automatic Emergency Braking System’ for automobiles aiming to minimize road accidents and save lives. They said that their system would help parents and the Police department to keep an eye on youngsters driving motorbikes. The visitors were attracted by the innovative system of “Smart Power Management System” prepared by the Students of Government Jahanzeb College Swat.

Sabbar Ali, Muhammad Faisal and Fazal Rahman, of BS Computer Science department, prepared an automatic power supply system. According to the students, the system would help users to automatically turn on and off lights in homes. “This system is not only helpful in saving energy but is also useful as a security system,” said Sabbar Ali. Paghunda, Munza Ali, Aaila Iqbal showcased their model of Dripping Irrigation System.” Applying this model, the farmers can save water, and grow crops even in off-season,” said Paghunda Ali, adding that if the government sponsored them they can prepare the system at commercial level.