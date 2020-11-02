Three dacoits killed in ‘encounter’

JHANG: Three dacoits were killed during a police ‘encounter’ here. According to a press release issued by the district police, the dacoits after snatching valuables from citizens in the area of Massan police fled from the spot. After receiving the information, the police chased the dacoits to arrest them. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police party, which was retaliated. In the meantime, three dacoits, later identified as Akhtar and Umar Draz of Chiniot and Ramzan of Jhang, were killed by the firing of their three accomplices who later escaped from the spot. As per police report, the same dacoits, were arrested by Mandi Shah Jewana police but they escaped from the police custody a day before.