KP govt accelerates multi-sectoral plan to alleviate poverty

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has accelerated work on a multi-sectoral plan to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for the people, especially in rural areas, through promotion of domestic tourism in the province.

Under the plan, work on renovation and refurbishment of historic buildings and tunnels was expedited to promote domestic tourism imperative for alleviation of poverty and generation of employment opportunities, especially for the people of rural areas. Latifur Rehman, spokesperson, Sports, Tourism, Archeology and Youth Affairs Department told the agency on Sunday that promotion of tourism was a cornerstone of the KP government policy and special initiatives were taken by his department to promote domestic tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the federal and KP governments have joined hands to explore hidden tourism potential of the province before the world.

Latifur Rehman said that the Ministry of Climate Change, Islamabad, has beautifully restored the British era tunnel connecting two valleys ie Ayubia and Nathiagali near Ayubia National Park in Abbottabad district after its discovery and opened it from both sides for tourists and people. This tunnel of colonial era was discovered in 1891 and opened for tourists and local residents after its complete renovation and refurbishment work.

To promote domestic tourism, he said the KP Directorate of Archeology and Wapda have preserved the historical rock carvings at Shatyal in Upper Kohistan district. “The joint efforts of both organisations have saved these rock carvings from being submerged in water.”

The spokesperson said developmental works such as fencing, establishment of open air museum and tourist information centre were initiated with the financial assistance from Dasu Hydropower Project. “These are 1,800 years old rock carvings on Karakurum Highway (KKH), the ancient silk-route connecting Pakistan and China at Khunjrab border,” he said.