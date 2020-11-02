Muslim, Christian community in Sharjah slams blasphemy

SHARJAH: Pakistan’s Muslim and Christian community has called on the international community to take steps to stop the blasphemy of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and unanimously asked the Sindh government to investigate the case of a Christian girl Arzoo Raja.

A 13-year-old Christian girl Arzoo Raja was allegedly kidnapped in Karachi and forced to marry a 44-year-old man who forcefully converted her to Islam, her parents said. While Arzoo Raja’s husband claimed that she was 18 and had converted to Islam of her own free will.

On the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in Sharjah, Muslim leader Shehzad Butt, Sohail Ghuman, Christian leader Pastor John Qadir and other members of the Pakistani community gathered at a hotel and condemned various incidents of Islamophobia in France.

Moreover, Christian leader Pastor John Qadir congratulated the entire Muslim community on the blessed birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He said that Christianity does not allow insulting any prophet.

Lamenting the recent events in France, John Qadir said that Jesus (AS) taught them respect for humanity and offence to any religion is not allowed. The leaders unitedly demanded the international community to introduce legislation to prevent blasphemous publications in the name of freedom of expression.

Besides, the Muslim community leaders expressed solidarity with the Pakistani Christian community. In the light of the message of humanity and tolerance of Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Muslim community leaders also urged the government to form a fact-finding committee for investigation into Christian girl Arzoo Raja's case. Explaining and demonstrating the UAE's culture of tolerance, the leaders lauded the leadership of the Emirates for promoting religious tolerance in the country.