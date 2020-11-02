Woman poisoned to death

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by five persons to get Rs 300,000 from her. Complainant Hammad Masih of Chak 327/JB Bhalair told City police that his deceased mother Shazia Masih took away Rs 300,000 from home due to some dispute with him and started living with accused person Ali Muhammad at Bakhsi Park. Later, accused Muhammad Ali and his accomplices Rimsha, Akbar Ali and their two unidentified accomplices allegedly poisoned her to death to snatch money from her. The police have registered a case.

COWS STOLEN: Dacoits took away eight cows worth Rs 2 million from a dairy farm at Chak 295/ GB Barianwala on Sunday. Complainant farmer Rana Muhammad Saleem told City police thatsome unidentified accused stole his cows from his farm.