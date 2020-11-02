SHOs reshuffled

FAISALABAD: City Police Officer Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry transferred and posted eight Station House Officers (SHOs) to various police stations.

Police spokesman said Sunday that Inspector Masood Nazeer was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Civil lines while Inspector Ehsan Ashraf was transferred from Millat Town police station and appointed as SHO of D-Type Colony police station.

Similarly, Sub Inspector (SI) Abid Hussain Jatt was transferred from Jhang Bazaar police station and appointed as SHO of Chak Jhumra police station, Sub-Inspector Ali Imran, City Sammundri police SHO, to Jhang Bazaar police station as SHO, Sub-Inspector Elyas Baig, in-charge of anti-car lifting cell CIA, to City Sammundri police as SHO.

Sub-Inspector Saqib Riaz to Rail Bazaar police station as SHO, Sub-Inspector Munazir Ali to Police Lines police station and Sub-Inspector trainee Muhammad Jamshaid from Police Lines to Nishatabad police station as Additional SHO.