Two killed while installing tower

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed when an iron string, with the help of which they were shifting a cellular company’s tower to a high mountain, broke in the Kandia valley of Upper Kohistan.

“They were shifting electrical goods to install a signal tower at a high mountain in the area through an iron string, which broke and they fell on the ground,” Jehanzeb Khan, the deputy superintendent of police Upper Kohistan, told reporters. He said that the locals rushed the injured M Ahsan and Fazl Nabi to a hospital, where doctors pronounced both of them dead.

SUICIDE: In Lassan Nawab area, M Tanveer committed suicide jumping into River Siran. Cops of Pulrah Police Station rushed to the scene and started a search operation to recover the body. People of Lassan Thakra and adjoining areas were also taking part in the search operation till the filing of this report.