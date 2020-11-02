Man shot dead

KASUR: Four persons shot a man dead near village Kul on the outskirts of Kanganpur. Four car riders, including Haroon, went to Liaqat’s house, called him out and allegedly shot him dead. The police have registered a case on the report of the deceased’s brother Abdul Ghani.

DACOITIES: Dacoits and thieves robbed people of cash and valuables in different incidents here. Two dacoits snatched Rs 550,000 and three mobile phones from Kashif near Sheikham Road. Two robbers snatched the motorcycle from Muhammad Ali near Sai Di Khoi, Pattoki Saddar. Three robbers snatched Rs 100,000 and a mobile phone from Moazzam. A thief stole 12 tola gold ornaments and Rs 300,000 from the house of Arshad near Kot Murad Khan.

ABDUCTED: Two people were abducted in separate incidents here. In the first incident, 30-year-old Habibullah was abducted by unidentified people near Basti Barat Shah. In the second incident, Liaqat went to offer Fajr prayer in a mosque near Gutti Kalingar village, but did not return. His wife Sajida Bibi revealed that he was abducted by unidentified people.