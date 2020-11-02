Two bikers killed in accident

BUREWALA: Two motorcyclists were crushed to death in an accident near Adda Machiwal here on Saturday night.

Reportedly, a van’s tyre burst on Delhi-Multan Road and the vehicle later hit the motorcycle of Muhammad Usman and Khalil Ahmed, residents of Chak 533/EB. As a result, both died on the spot.

Two gangs busted: City police on Sunday arrested five members of two gangs and recovered stolen articles from them.

DSP Shams Khan carried out an operation against criminals and arrested accused Muhammad Irfan, ringleader of a motorcycle lifting gang. The gang was involved in six cases. The police also recovered five motorcycles.

The accused had made a motorcycles lifting gang and used to steal motorcycles from public places of the city. City police in another operation arrested four members of Mudasar Amin gang, including Mudassar, Afzal, Mumtaz and Rashida, and traced four cases and recovered two motorcycles, gold ornaments and Rs 70,000 from them.

Youth attempts suicide: A youth attempted suicide at Jhal Sial here on Sunday.

Reportedly, Abid Hussain, son of Barkat Ali, attempted suicide by taking poison.

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic dispute.