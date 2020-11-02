close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
Youth’s head shaved

National

MUZAFFARGARH: Five persons allegedly tortured a youngster and also shaved his head, eyebrows and moustache in a matter pertaining to honour at Wasandaywali village in Khangarh.

According to a police spokesman, five accused Asif, Shan, Waseem, Liaqat and Abdul Ghaffar intercepted a motorcyclist Akbar Abbas and allegedly tortured him. They also shaved his head, eyebrows and moustache. The accused had doubted that Akbar Abbas had illicit ties with their relative woman. The alleged outlaws also undressed and tied Akbar Abbas in a shop. Khangarh police have registered a case.

