Mon Nov 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2020

Accident claims life

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2020

NANKANA SAHIB: A woman was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident near Feroz Watwan Toll Plaza on Sunday. Reportedly, Jamil Hussain and Naziran Bibi were on their way on a motorcycle when it collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, Naziran Bibi was killed on the spot while Jamil Hussain sustained injuries.

