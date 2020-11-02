Farmers asked to complete cultivation of berseem by mid-Nov

FAISALABAD: Farmers have been asked to complete the cultivation of Berseem (Trifolium Alexandrinum)by November 15 to get a bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension Department said on Sunday that Berseem was one of the most important fodders of winter season which was used to feed mainly cattle and buffaloes.

The growers should cultivate its approved varieties, including Sargodha-Ageti, Sargodha-Paccheti, Faisalabad-Paccheti, Super Berseem, Anmool and Misri, Masqavi, etc, to get a bumper crop, he added.

From October to mid of November was the most suitable time for cultivation of Berseem, he said.

Fesco issues power shutdown schedule: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown notice for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Pensara Road, Dawakhari, Mochiwala Road and Kathoor feeders from 132-KV Gojra grid station would remain suspended from 9am to 3pm while Thikriwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Garh, Naradada and City feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Aminpur City feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Liaqat Abad and Atomic Energy, Elyas Park and Afghan Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, GM Abad, Kashmir Road and Siddhupura feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, al-Faisal and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Torianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Maan Pur feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Industrial Estate-III

feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Jewan Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Arkana feeder originating from 132-KV

Jaranwala grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Scarp-1, Rasoolpur, Zeeshan Textile, Faisalabad Steel, Sandal, Kamal, Parco and Jhumra City feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra

grid station, FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Hyundai Nishat and Brighto Chemical Limited feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station would observe power shutdown from 9am to 1pm on Monday (November 2). Similarly, electricity supply from Muzaffar Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Ali Pur Bungalow, new Awagat, Canal Road, Katchery Road, Islampura and al-Habib feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Naimat Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Judgewala Road grid station would remain suspended from 9am to 2pm whereas FSM, Scarp-II, Canal Road, Darul Ehsaan, Sadaqat Kamal, Sultan Nagar, ZTM, Noor Walay and Sadaqat Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station would

observe loadshedding from 9:30am to 2:30pm on November 2. Meanwhile, 20-megawatt power supply from all feeders of 132-KV Chiniot Road and Agri University grid station would also remain suspended from 9:30am to 2:30pm on Monday (November 2).