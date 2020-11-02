close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
November 2, 2020

Cotton factory godown gutted

National

A
APP
November 2, 2020

FAISALABAD: The godown of a cotton factory was gutted on Satiana Road near 76-Adda on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the godown of a cotton factory due to short-circuiting which engulfed the entire surrounding and burnt precious material. On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

