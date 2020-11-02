Cotton factory godown gutted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The godown of a cotton factory was gutted on Satiana Road near 76-Adda on Sunday.
The fire broke out in the godown of a cotton factory due to short-circuiting which engulfed the entire surrounding and burnt precious material. On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.