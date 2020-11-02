20 cases of medical stores referred to Drug Court

FAISALABAD: A meeting of the District Quality Control Board was held here on Sunday.

The meeting was held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. The medical store inspection reports of drug Inspectors were reviewed in the meeting. Total 40 cases against medical stores involved in different violations of Drug Act were examined during the meeting and hearing of pleas of medical store owners were made in this regard.

After hearing, the meeting decided to refer the cases against 20 medical stores to the Drug Court and getting the criminal cases registered against the owners of two medical stores involved in serious violations of Drug Act. Moreover, owners of three medical stores were given warning on presenting solid pleas and proof and 14 cases were adjourned till next meeting due to non-appearance of medical store owners.

The DC also reviewed the performance of the drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs. He said that stern action should be taken against the quacks which were playing with the health of patients. He urged upon sealing the medical stores immediately involved in sale of spurious and intoxicating medicines. The DC warned that corruption would not tolerated in the Health Department.

He strictly warned that no complaint of sale of spurious drugs should be reported in the district and drive against drug mafia should be made result-oriented. ADC-G Umar Maqbool, Dr Siddique, Ghulam Sabir, Sehrish and drug inspectors attended the meeting.

SILVER JUBILEE CEREMONY: The silver jubilee ceremony of Gardens Club was held at Lyallpur Golf and Country Club here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was the chief guest in the event while Parliamentarians Ch Ali Akhtar, Latif Nazar, Firdous Rai, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Maqbool, All Pakistan Powerlooms Owners Association chairman Waheed Khaliq and others were also present.

During the function, plants were planted under the Plant for Pakistan campaign while the participants cut 25th anniversary cake of the club. The DC congratulated the management on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Gardens Club. He appreciated the deep commitment with exhibition of flowers annually.

He also appreciated the keen interest of the club in urban forestry and said that the importance of tree planting for keeping the environment fresh and preventing smog-like conditions could not denied. He said that the Clean and Green Programme was being successfully implemented. He said that Urban Forest had been set up on Niamoana-Samundri Road.