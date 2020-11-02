102pc target achieved during anti-polio drive

MULTAN: The Health Department has achieved 102 per cent target of the five days anti-polio drive as 927,274 kids have been administered anti-polio drops against the set target of 907,267 kids across district.

According to Health Department sources, the district administration had started audit of the recently completed five-day anti-polio drive. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed presided over a meeting to review performance of the polio teams here on Sunday in which he was briefed that 2,408 polio teams participated in the campaign while 616 monitoring officers had also performed monitoring duty of polio teams. He was informed that a total of 37 refusal cases were reported during the campaign which had been resolved by the help of district administration. The officers said that a follow up campaign was being started to administer anti-polio drops to the kids who were not present at home during team visits. The additional deputy commissioner directed polio teams to complete target of follow up campaign within a week.

Encroachments removed during grand operation.: The district administration removed encroachments from various roads during a grand operation on Saturday night.

Following direction from DC Amir Khattak, Anti-Encroachment Cell led by Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed removed encroachments from Nishtar Road, Pul-Mauj Darya, MDA Chowk, Razabad, Sehwra Chowk, Nandla Chowk, Syedwala Bypass, Model Town and Bosan Road. Some concrete encroachments were also demolished in the operation, said officials. An FIR was also lodged against a person for meddling into state affairs.

Marriage halls admin asked to follow corona SOPs: The district administration took serious notice of violation of corona SOPs at marriage halls here. AC Abida Fareed inspected different marriage halls on Saturday night and issued instructions for proper adherence to SOPs in order to avoid coronavirus.

She instructed owners of marriage halls and shopkeepers to close their commercial units by recommended time 10pm otherwise stern action would be initiated against them. She said that the marriage halls administration should have thermal scanners and face mask. If guests without face mask would be observed in marriage halls, then they would face strict action, she added.