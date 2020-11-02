NAB believes in ‘accountability for all’ to end corruption: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said NAB strongly believes in ‘Accountability for all’ and it is absolutely committed to rooting out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with an iron hand.

“Corruption is a major hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity of the country, as it deprives a person of its right on merit,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

The chairman said due to vigorous prosecution, NAB’s conviction ratio is about 68.8 per cent which is one of the best conviction rates compared to other anti-corruption organisations. “Today NAB is the focal institution under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). NAB is the first chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum,” he said.

He said NAB is the only institution of Pakistan in the world with which China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in order to oversee China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, being undertaken in Pakistan.

He said NAB had adopted a three-pronged strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement, which had been considered one of the best strategies in the world. “Due to its effective anti-corruption strategy, NAB recovered Rs466 billion since its inception which were deposited in the national exchequer as per law,” he said.

Moreover, he said, NAB had filed 1,230 corruption references in the respective accountability courts and their total worth was about Rs943 billion. “As per survey of Gillani and Gallop, 57 per cent people of Pakistan have shown confidence in NAB. Similarly, reputed national and international organisations like Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Milshal Pakistan appreciated NAB’s effort which was an honour for Pakistan,” he said.

Justice Javed Iqbal said the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases and white-collar crimes cases was top priority of NAB.

He said NAB gives importance for training of its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines in order to conduct state-of-the-art inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence as per law so the corrupt could be brought to justice.

He said NAB introduced a new system of combined investigation team (CIT) in order to benefit from collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers; a system of CIT has been put in place. “This is lending quality to the work,” he said.

The chairman said NAB had established witness handling cells at all regional bureaus besides anti-money laundering cell at NAB headquarters. Moreover, NAB has established complaint cells in NAB headquarters and in all regional offices. “The number of complaints received till Oct 2020 are almost much more than 2019 which shows people have trust in NAB,” he said.

Javed Iqbal said that in order to create awareness among citizens, especially youth, about ill-effects of corruption, NAB has signed an MoU with the Higher Education Commission. He said more than 50,000 Character Building Societies (CBS) had been established in universities and colleges throughout the country besides establishment of prevention committees in order to identify and plug the gaps in resolving people’s problems as per law.

Moreover, he said NAB had devised a monitoring and evaluation system to track implementation and outputs systematically, and measure the effectiveness of performance which helps in enhancing the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB.

He said Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) is an important management tool to track progress and it facilitates in decision making as well as establishes links between the past, present and future actions.

“NAB has set up special desks at all bureaus across the country with a mandate to redress grievances of entrepreneurs,” he said.