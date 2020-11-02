close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
November 2, 2020

Public money to be used for welfare of people

National

A
APP
November 2, 2020

LAHORE: Parliamentary Secretary Nazir Chohan on Sunday inaugurated sewerage project worth millions of rupees in Green Town, Keer Kalan area here.

According to official sources, speaking on this occasion NazirChohan said that his mission was to serve people adding that all basic facilities would be provided to the people of Keer Kalan.

He said that public money would be used only for the welfare of the people. He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, country would be made a welfare state like Riasat-e-Madina.

