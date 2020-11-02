PTI leaders call for unity to win coming LG elections

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders at a workers’ convention announced to end their personal differences to give a tit-for-tat response to the opposition parties in the coming local government elections in the district.

“The opposition parties were rejected by people in the 2018 general elections and we will sweep the coming local government elections as well if we succeeded to end our internal differences,” MPA Babar Saleem Swati told the convention held in Baffa on Sunday. He said that workers were an asset to the party and they should keep in contact with the people. Speaking on the occasion the chairman of the district development advisory committee MPA Nawabzada Freed said that it was happening for the first time in the history of the district that billions of rupees were spent on development schemes that might bring a positive change in the lives of locals.

Speaking on the occasion, the district general secretary Taimur Saleem Swati said that officer-bearers for the five tehsils of the district would be announced soon. He said they have almost completed reorganisation of the party in Hazara division.

Former divisional president Zargul Khan said that his party believed in the empowerment of people through devolution of power at the grassroots level.

“We have given smaller units the status of a district and nine tehsils in the Hazara division before the 2018 general elections and we still believe in the devolution of power at the grassroots,” he said.