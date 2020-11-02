Customs seizes 500,000 Saudi riyals at Torkham

PESHAWAR: Authorities of the Customs here on Sunday seized 500,000 Saudi riyals at Torkham border.

A spokesman for the Customs said that the seized amount is equal to 20.15 million rupees in Pakistani currency. He said that the Customs enforcement squad personnel searched a car bearing number NGR1638 carrying plastic made items to Afghanistan, and thus recovered the foreign currency. Officials said that such incidents take place from time to time and that they are probing the matter now.