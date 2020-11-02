Construction of small dams sought

KARAK: Makori Youth Federation (MYF) has demanded the construction of small dams in Banda Daud Shah tehsil in Karak to resolve the potable water issue and called for spending more of the developmental funds on water schemes. The demand came in a meeting of the youths of the tehsil, held here with MYF president Asmatullah Khattak in the chair. Speakers expressed concern over the lack of drinking water in the area and claimed that a lot of funds had been sunk in the name of drinking water supply schemes but no durable solution of issue could be ascertained so far. They asked the representatives of Karak district to not waste the oil and gas royalty funds on other uplift projects but divert the money towards construction of small dams and on installation of other potable water schemes.