People protest against France

KARAK: People took to the streets against the display of sacrilegious sketches recently in France. A rally in the Teri area here on Sunday, led by religious scholars, asked the French government to stop doing such blasphemous acts. The speakers said the blasphemous sketches have hurt the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah across the globe. They demanded a boycott of the products of France. They deplored that there was no unity in the Muslim world, thus providing an opportunity to the infidels to injure the sentiments of the Muslims through different means. They asked Muslim leaders around the world to unite against anti-Islam forces and chalk out a strategy to stop such acts in the future.