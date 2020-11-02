PDM power shows have unnerved govt, says Sherpao

HARIPUR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the successful power shows held under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had unnerved the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers.

Addressing a public gathering here in connection with the 8th Foundation Day of the party, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was criticizing the opposition parties in a bid to divert the attention of the people from real issues. Reiterating the demand for holding of fresh election, he maintained the PDM would soon rid the country of the incompetent government. Aftab Sherpao said that despite being an agricultural country Pakistan imported sugar and wheat flour, which caused a loss of Rs404 billion to the national exchequer. He added the economy had been mortgaged with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. He said PTI leaders had pledged to create 10 million jobs, but about six to seven million people were rendered jobless owing to the flawed policies of this government. Criticizing the government for tasking the “Tiger Force” with controlling price-hike, he argued that it was not its job as the district administrations were supposed to check the prices. “The formation of the Tiger Force is illegal. It will create resentment among the business community and traders,” he remarked.

Aftab Sherpao said the ones, who had claimed to establish a state on the Madina State model, exposed the have-nots to a host of problems and added to their miseries. He also came down hard on the provincial government, saying that it could not safeguard the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He warned against slashing the share of the provinces in the National Finance Commission award, adding that the move would trigger uncertainty and deepen sense of deprivation among federating units. He urged the provincial government to ensure equal distribution of resources among all districts with special focus on the underdeveloped ones. The QWP leader demanded the establishment of an industrial estate in Haripur to create jobs for local people.