Hizbul Mujahideen leader martyred in Kashmir battle HELD SRINAGAR: The Indian forces martyred the leader of a Kashmir group here on Sunday, authorities said.Hizbul Mujahideen leader Saifullah Mir, also known as Musaib and Doctor Saif, was martyred in a gunbattle in the Rangreth area of Srinagar, police said. Dr Saif treated militants injured in encounters with the Indian security forces.