March on Islamabad if demands not met: Sirajul Haq

KHAR: Launching a countrywide campaign against price-hike, unemployment, corruption, worsening law and order and injustice, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday threatened to march on Peshawar and Islamabad if his party's demands were not accepted.

Speaking at a public rally at the Bajaur Sports Complex here, the JI chief alleged that the 'selected' Prime Minister Imran Khan was a big liar who did not honour even one of the many promises he made with the people during the general election campaign. JI provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Sirajuddin Khan, JI Bajaur office-bearers Sardar Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed, Maulana Waheed Gul and others also spoke on the occasion.

"If there was a World Cup for telling lies, selected Prime Minister Imran Khan would have won that competition as well," Sirajul Haq said.

The last general election, he alleged, were rigged by force, incompetent and incapable people were given government and now the country and nation were bearing the brunt of those illegal and unconstitutional practices.

He said that people of the erstwhile Fata were deceived through hollow slogans instead of being properly rewarded for their sacrifices rendered by them during militancy and terrorism.

The JI chief claimed that the US and India had celebrated the defeat of religious parties in the last general election. He said that a sincere and honest leadership like that of the JI could steer the country out of the prevailing morass.

Coming down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for reneging on its pledges, Sirajul Haq said the incumbent government in connivance with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did legislation in haste to appease the international lenders and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The country and the nation, he said, had been mortgaged with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and FATF

"The champions of 'change' and good governance took huge loans from the international financial institutions on high interest rates during the last two and a half years' rule but now no positive change could be seen in the standard of living of the people," he added. Ruling out the possibility of an alliance with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Sirajul Haq said that most of the leaders of PDM parties had looted the country turn by turn with both hands and established their private empires in the foreign countries. He said there was no difference between the leaders of the PTI, PPP and PML-N.

The other JI leaders in their speeches said that the masses were fed up with the PTI government as they cannot afford any more the price-hike, unemployment, corruption, worsening law and order situation and injustice in the country. They said that the JI public meeting in Bajaur would prove the last nail in the coffin of the PTI government as the rulers had deceived the masses on hollow slogans of 'change' and corruption-free Pakistan.