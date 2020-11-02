Diaspora in France: Pakistan denounces fake news being spread by Indian media

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday denounced the fake news being spread by the Indian media about the Diaspora in France, misreporting any difficulties being faced by them following the recent developments there.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that they had noticed some fake news with regard to the Pakistani Diaspora in France being spread by some sections of the Indian media and dummy Twitter accounts.

The baseless and misleading information is patently a handiwork of the Indian anti-Pakistan propaganda machine working overtime. The Pakistani Diaspora in France is law abiding and contributing positively to the French economy, he said.The spokesperson said that there were no complaints from them of difficulties in the aftermath of the recent developments.He said the official Twitter account of the Embassy of Pakistan should be followed for right information.