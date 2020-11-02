Politics, crime should be kept separate: Shibli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz said politics and crime should be kept separate and red line between politics and the national interest of Pakistan should be accepted.
In a tweet Sunday on social media platform Twitter, he said the nation understood the difference between the interests of Nawaz Sharif and national interests. The associates of Nawaz Sharif would also have to accept this, he added.