Health cover for all: Thumbs up for KP govt, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving health insurance cover to all those with a KP domicile, calling it a huge step towards making Pakistan a welfare state based on Riyasat-e-Madina.

A video clip has also been shared on his Twitter account in this connection, showing that people of all ages, having KP domicile, now have health insurance cover.