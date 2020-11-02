Dr Nisar Turabi speaks on art of poetry

From his talk, you might expect Dr. Nisar Turabi to be a loquacious man. In-person, though, he gives a quite different impression – short but elegant even in a two-piece suit, generous, with a soft-spoken courtliness.

Nisar Turabi’s work stands out among his generation of poets for the austere luxuriance of its textures, for the mingling of domestic and foreign methods, and its bold and unpretentious ambition.

After dinner, we went up to Turabi’s huge attic study. It’s kept obsessively neat—a trait, he says, he gets from his father, a civil engineer whose desk was scrupulously organized. Here is a poet for whom—as one looks around the room—arrangements matter. On one wall of shelves, his books are arranged by their size, not by author or subject.

We pull up chairs next to what he calls his shelf of sacred texts -- his lifelong masters, the voices that enabled him to find his own. There beside us are Faiz, Ahmad Faraz, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, Nasir Kazmi, Amjad Islam Amjad, Munir Niazi, Parveen Shakir, Saifuddin Saif,

and many other names. Amidst this environment Dr. Nisar Turabi speaks on the art of poetry:

“Ever since the beginning of time, poetry has always existed to depict emotional state, feelings, longings, misfortunes, etc. Before the technological advancements and benefits that we use nowadays, knowledge was in one way or another entirely tied in with poetry.

“I consider poetry is all about putting one's thoughts in such a way that the reader gets emotionally carried away and envisions or recalls some memories in life.

“Well-meaning poetry is melodious and drifts from the tongue. It lives with you and makes you read it again and again. It knocks you in the head

and you answer back

with a passion. You get

familiar with it when

you read it that it's decent.

“The process of moving away from the poem for a few weeks and then going back, feeling less emotionally involved with it and willing to let some of it go sounds like child-raising. Just as we as humans undergo change during the course of life, poetry also branches off into different directions. We never see how it will end up, nevertheless, completing the piece of poetry is the greatest feeling in the world.

“The experience or the emotions offered in poetry should reverberate with

the readers. In spite of best intentions to arrange, order, and refashion subjective experiences, at times disorder and suspicion may rule.

“Occasionally, a poem gives the impression that it faithfully describes the happenings as they took place, but in fact, a number of years of observations and experiences provide the backbone of the poem; then imagination, metaph­orical and stylistic choices add the flesh.”