CDA, ICCI to facilitate traders

Islamabad : Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with Amir Ali Ahmed, Chairman CDA visited various markets of Islamabad including Super Market, Jinnah Super, Rana Market and Farooqia Market to see the on ground situation for the need of development works in markets including carpeting of roads, restoration of streetlights, repair of footpaths, provision of public toilets, parking facility, improving sewerage and sanitation systems and focus on better beautification of all major markets of Islamabad in order to uplift the basic infrastructure and overall look of all markets, says a press release.

The Directors of all the departments of CDA and Officers of District Administration also accompanied the Chairman CDA. The representatives of respective markets including Abdul Rauf Alam & Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former Presidents ICCI, Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Saeed Khan, Shehzad Abbasi, Muhammad Hussain, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present on the occasion.

After visiting the markets, the Chairman CDA passed orders for undertaking required development works in markets to facilitate the traders. He specifically issued instructions that all streetlights of above markets should be made functional within 24 hours.

It was the first of a series of joint visits planned to analyse and assess the current state of markets and then plan and undertake the required developments works in order to upgrade their condition. During the joint visit to markets, President ICCI and Chairman CDA agreed that anti-encroachment drive would be undertaken in markets by taking the trading community on board and by addressing their genuine concerns so that encroachments from markets could be removed with joint efforts.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan has adopted a proactive approach to address the key issues of business community with close liaison of CDA and for this purpose, along with Chairman CDA and his team has started visits of markets to see first-hand the current state of affairs and work with CDA to improve the infrastructure in markets so that traders could feel facilitated in promoting business activities. He said that he would take Presidents of market associations on board to work with CDA for removal of encroachments from markets in order to restore their original beauty and aesthetics.

He also lauded the positive approach of Chairman CDA and hoped that with his determination and commitment, the condition of markets would soon be improved. He assured that ICCI would extend all sorts of cooperation and support to CDA in addressing the key issues of markets and industrial areas so that with joint efforts, industrial areas and markets could be upgraded and Islamabad could be developed into a modern looking capital at par with the other major capitals of the world.