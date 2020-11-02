Workshop brings Pak-Afghan youth close together

Islamabad: Pak-Afghan Youth Forum (PYAF) organised a three-day media workshop in Islamabad to bring together youth of both countries more close, says a press release.

The main objective of this workshop was to enhance people to people connection and provide a platform to media fraternity, academic circle and students of both countries to sit together and work out on ways to address issues in public diplomacy, lobbying and media ventures.

This youth media workshop enabled the participants and speakers to interact physically rather than virtually, enabling the youth of the two nations to foster a deeper understanding and mutual respect. It also aided in promoting unique cultural exchanges between the two different nations. The 3-day media workshop involved activities like interactive lectures, talks, exposure visits and other various hands-on exercises that the participants enjoyed and learned from. The participants also made a documentary as a part of their work during the media workshop. The documentary emphasized the importance of peace between the two nations and the region in general without any political involvement and motivations.

On the concluding ceremony of media workshop chief guest, Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and guest of honour, Ahmed Shakir Qarar, Deputy Head of Mission, Afghanistan Embassy Islamabad distributed certificates and shields among the participants of the workshop.

They lauded the efforts of organizers and participants and hoped that as peace ambassadors they will continue to work together to foster and promote unique cultural exchanges and media enterprises between the two nations.