Low quality ‘atta’ perturbs Pindiites

Rawalpindi : People buying ‘atta’ bags from open market and Sunday Bazaars have complained of its low quality and called upon the government to address the issue. Consumers are continuously returning back ‘atta bags’ to shopkeepers because of its low quality. Several consumers also visited the Sunday Bazaars to return back ‘atta bags’ which they purchased last Sunday.

Talking to ‘The News’ These ‘atta bags’ are of no use because the commodity is not eatable only but we are facing digestive problems also, the public told ‘The News’ here at Sunday Bazaars.

“We have received a number of complaints of low quality ‘atta’ because the government is supplying the flourmills local plus imported wheat to grind,” All Pakistan Flourmills Association (APFA) Punjab Senior Vice Chairman Haji Muhammad Saeed told ‘The News’.

He also admitted supply of low quality ‘atta’ in markets. “But, we are not at fault because government is supplying us local plus imported wheat to grind. Imported wheat is not eatable,” he claimed. He said that we are grinding wheat according to set government standard but mixing imported wheat with local wheat at the time of grind is producing poor quality ‘atta’.

All Pakistan Naanbhais Welfare Association (APNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that their business has suffered because the government is supplying low quality ‘atta.’ People are continuously returning back ‘roti’ due to substandard ‘atta’,” he denounced.

Pakistan has so far received 400,000 tons of imported wheat as the government is encouraging imports from private and public sectors to meet the staple’s shortfall in the country. Pakistan needs to import 100,000 to 200,000 tons of wheat every month till April next year to check price hike in the domestic market as local production is not sufficient to stabilise grain supplies.

Talking to ‘The News’ consumers of different localities said that they could not digest ‘Atta’ due to its low quality. We are buying high priced low quality ‘Atta’ and facing different kinds of belly problems, people said. People have appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of this low quality imported wheat.