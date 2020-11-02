COVID-19 continues to claim lives in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak that has entered into another intense phase after June here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is continuously claiming a significant number of lives here in the region as in the last 24 hours; the illness has claimed another seven lives taking the death toll from the twin cities to 544.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that another 190 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities taking the tally to 26,915 and the number of active cases in the region has once again rose to 1,950 on Sunday that was dropped down to 400 to 500 in the beginning of September.

The rise in the number of confirmed cases and suspects of the illness along with deaths caused by the virus obviously shows that the virus is continuously haunting the population with significant severity as the illness is spreading fast at least in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The more alarming fact, according to many health experts, is that majority of individuals have not been giving due attention to the SOPs to avoid the spread of the illness. To date, the virus has claimed as many as 322 lives in the Rawalpindi district from where a total of 6,945 confirmed cases have been reported. On the other hand, the total number of cases so far reported from ICT is 19,970 of which 222 have died of the disease.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed five lives in ICT while two patients died of the illness in the Rawalpindi district. As many as 152 new cases have been confirmed positive from the federal capital in the last 24 hours where the number of active cases has reached 1689. In Rawalpindi, there were 27 confirmed patients of the disease undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 234 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.