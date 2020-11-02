close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
AFP
November 2, 2020

Joy, then shock for Orlando Pirates’ German coach

Sports

AFP
November 2, 2020

JOHANNESBURG: Coach Josef Zinnbauer did not have time to celebrate his greatest triumph with South African club Orlando Pirates this weekend as he dashed to Germany, where his son is hospitalised.

An official of the Soweto club confirmed that the 50-year-old had left South Africa suddenly to “attend a family emergency and would be back soon”.

Pirates outclassed arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the first leg of the MTN 8 knockout competition semi-final to cheer Zinnbauer after a sluggish start to the season last month.

Rarely in 170 Soweto derbies since the first 50 years ago has there been such a one-sided match with Pirates outplaying Chiefs behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After glaring early misses by both sides, Zakhele Lepasa found himself unmarked inside the box and he headed past Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi to give the Buccaneers a half-time lead.

