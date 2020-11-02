close
Inoue KOs Moloney in Las Vegas debut

LOS ANGELES: Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue defended his unified WBA and IBF bantamweight world titles in his Las Vegas debut on Saturday with a seventh-round knockout of Australia’s Jason Moloney.

The undefeated Japanese superstar floored Moloney with a shuddering punch near the end of the round to retain both belts in spectacular fashion at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

The 27-year-old Inoue landed a vicious straight right that buckled Moloney’s knees in the 118-pound fight and the Australian was unable to beat the count with just one second left in the round.

