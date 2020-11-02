Sarfraz hits ton to put Sindh in commanding position against KP

KARACHI: Sarfraz Ahmed led from the front with a solid 131 not out to enable Sindh to post 361 all out in their first innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the second day of their four-day second round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the UBL Sports Complex on Sunday.

Sarfraz, a former Pakistan captain, who was not out on 68 at the end of first day’s play, played with great skills along with tail-enders to consolidate his team’s total. He hit eight fours in his 232-ball innings, his 12th hundred in his 159th first-class game. Ashiq Ali (24) and Mohammad Asghar (16) gave solid support to their skipper. Sarfraz and Ashiq scored 62 for the ninth wicket. Ashiq struck two fours from 69 balls. Asghar hammered one six and one four from ten deliveries. Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman was the pick of the bowlers with 3-108 in 35.5 overs.

KP, in response, were 136-4 at close in 50 overs. Israrullah chipped in with a fine 67 off 124 balls, hitting 11 fours. Adil Amin (25) and skipper Ashfaq Ahmed (18) failed to play big innings. Dir-born Kamran Ghulam (14*) and Khalid Usman (1*) were at the crease. Off-spinner Ashiq Ali took 2-36 in 15 overs. Tabish Khan and Sohail Khan got one wicket each.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Northern gained a huge 195-run lead when after dismissing Central Punjab for 159 they posted 354 all out after resuming their first innings at 116-3. International duo of Umar Amin (94) and Asif Ali (65) shared 96 for the fourth wicket.

Amin, who was batting on 26 on Saturday, smashed 11 fours and one six in his 181-ball knock for which he stayed for 242 minutes at the crease. Asif smashed nine fours and one six in his 90-ball knock.

Hammad Azam, an international all-rounder, smacked valuable 56 off 79 balls, striking four fours and three sixes. Left-arm spinner Ahmed Safi bowled superbly, taking 5-106 in 24.4 overs.

After conceding lead, Central Punjab were 64-2 in their second innings at stumps. They need 171 more runs to avert an innings defeat. After losing Ali Zaryab (0) and Ahmed Shehzad (27) , now main responsibility rests on the shoulders of the two key not out batsmen skipper Azhar Ali (24*) and Usman Salahuddin (7*).

Athar Mahmood and spinner Nauman Ali got one wicket each.

At the National Stadium, Southern Punjab were 245-5 in their first innings in response to Balochistan’s total of 372.

Skipper Shan Masood scored 62 off 73 balls, striking seven fours, while Hussain Talat made 39 off 52 balls, hitting four fours and one six. Salman Ali Agha was batting on 52 and Imran Rafiq was on 20 when bails were drawn. Salman had struck seven fours from 92 balls, while Imran had hammered one four from 51 balls. Test leggie Yasir Shah, who leads Balochistan, got 3-90 in 23 overs. Left-arm medium pacer Taj Wali claimed 1-44 in 12 overs.

Earlier, Balochistan resumed their first innings at 297-6 and were folded for 372 in 104.3 overs. Imran Farhat, fell for 116. The former Test opener, who had retired hurt on 100 on Saturday, smashed 16 fours in his 165-ball knock. Taimur Ali, who was batting on 41, remained not out on excellent 86. He hammered ten fours and one six from 168 deliveries. Kashif Bhatti made 19. Leggie Zahid Mahmood got 3-101 in 29 overs.