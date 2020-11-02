close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
A
Agencies
November 2, 2020

Aleem Dar goes past Rudi Koertzen

Sports

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s Aleem Dar went past South Africa’s Rudi Koertzen’s record of officiating in the most ODIs as an on-field umpire when he stepped out for his 210th match in the format, the second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

The 52-year-old already held the record for officiating in the most international matches, 387, as well as most Test matches, 132.

He earned the Test record last year when he officiated in his 129th Test — Australia vs New Zealand in Perth in December last year, going past Jamaica’s Steve Bucknor.

