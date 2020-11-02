close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 2, 2020

WH, Fauci clash over virus

World

AFP
November 2, 2020

New York: One of America’s top government scientists, Anthony Fauci, has issued an urgent plea for a change in US policy on the coronavirus, drawing a sharp rebuke from the Trump administration in the final days of a hard-fought election campaign.

Fauci, in an interview in the Washington Post on Sunday, warned that the United States is headed for "a whole lot of hurt" unless it makes an "abrupt change" in health practices.

With many Americans ignoring safe practices and many hospitals already under severe strain as cold weather and the flu season arrive, "You could not possibly be positioned more poorly," Fauci said.

Latest News

More From World