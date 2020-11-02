Swordsman kills two in Quebec

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTREAL: A swordsman dressed in medieval clothing killed two people and wounded five others in a Halloween rampage in Quebec City, Canadian police said early on Sunday after arresting the suspect.
The attacks occurred late on Saturday in multiple locations in the Old Quebec neighborhood, near the tourist hotspot Chateau Frontenac and the National Assembly, the Quebec provincial parliament, according to police.