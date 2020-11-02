Donald Trump’s rallies -- victory cry or last gasp?

Butler, United States: President Donald Trump gazed over the thicket of supporters wearing his branded red baseball caps and marveled at the crowds he’d witnessed while driving in his motorcade to give the speech in Pennsylvania.

"Nobody’s ever seen anything like this," he said to cheers on Saturday as he began his final sprint for reelection.

Trump was speaking at a small rally by his standards -- a few hundred people in a field in the picturesque rural community of Newtown.

But although he was exaggerating about the many "thousands" of fans along the road to the rally, he was right that they’d turned out in impressive numbers, waiting for him for hours in the cold, only three days before polling day.

Trump was soon back on Air Force One, flying from Newtown across Pennsylvania to Reading, where a bigger crowd of thousands crammed together, ignoring Covid-19 precautions, on the airport tarmac. An hour or so later, he was flying again, this time to Butler and an even bigger crowd.

With temperatures dipping steadily, he still had another rally to go in the state, which he almost certainly has to win on Tuesday to get that second term.

Polls show Trump behind Democrat Joe Biden. But the rallies clearly give him hope.