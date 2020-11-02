Pervaiz for fixing wheat support price at Rs2,000/40kg: PML-N office-bearers, independent candidate join PML-Q

LAHORE : PML-N office-bearers from Narowal and former tehsil nazim Shakargarh Ch Muhammad Ahmad Shanghran and Tehrik Labaik’s independent PA candidate Nasir Chohan called on Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha at their residence here Sunday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q along with their colleagues.

On this occasion, Afzal Virk Rana, Rana Iftikhar, Nasir Iqbal Khan, Malik Shakeel Awan advocate, Younus Malik, Muhammad Shehzad advocate, Salman Qureshi advocate and Makhdoom Naseem advocate were also present.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Rs2,000 per 40kg wheat support price was most essential. Thanks to the Sindh government for implementing and those MNAs who raised voice for fixing wheat support price at Rs2,000.

Pervaiz Elahi said that keep lollypop of Rs1,600 to yourself for some other work, presently wheat price in the market is Rs2,400 per kilogram. He said, “Farmer Prosperous, Pakistan Prosperous”, if Pakistani farmer is not prosperous then it will have bad impact on national economy. For competing with the world we would have to provide incentives to our farmers, he added.

Joining the party along with colleagues, Ch Mahmood Shanghran and Nasir Chohan said that welfare of all depends on Pervaiz Elahi’s vision “Sab Sey Pehley Pakistan“ (Pakistan foremost), to carry this mission forward is our mission.