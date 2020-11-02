Flour, sugar availability ensured in markets

LAHORE : Entire administration of Lahore remained active on Sunday in view of a large number of customers visiting to Sahulat Bazaars set up in diverse parts of the city.

A regular and constant supply of essential commodities was ensured in all bazaars along with placing of flour trucks and establishing special sugar stalls. Similarly, a careful and strict monitoring of 31 critical markets of the provincial capital was ensured by the assistant commissioners and price control magistrates.

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik himself remained in the field and visited Sahulat and Sunday Bazaar Gulshan-e-Ravi where he inspected quality, quantity and rates of essential commodities. He got two shopkeepers arrested on overpricing. The DC also imposed Rs10,000 fine on shopkeepers for overcharging. He instructed the officials concerned for abolishing the fee of the parking stand adjacent to the Sahulat Bazaar. He also checked finger mark of the children, under-five years of age, who had come there along with their parents, regarding ongoing polio drive.

In another visit to UC-89, the DC observed the performance of polio teams on the last catch-up day. He visited some houses and inquired about polio vaccination.