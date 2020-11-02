PML-N accuses Punjab govt of nepotism

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that resolving public issues was not one of the priorities of the Punjab government.

She said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar should enjoy protocol instead of giving statements on national issues.

Responding to the CM’s statement here Sunday, she alleged that the chief minister was making wealth through his front men and giving favours to his relatives. She said that Punjab was heading towards misery but resolving public issues was not one of the priorities of the Punjab government, she concluded.

‘PDM leaders have no future’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have become political orphans.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Rana Akhtar said the future of PDM leaders was nothing but jail. Those who demanded resignation from the prime minister live in fool’s paradise, he added. He stated the PDM is in a state of chaos and confusion. The opposition leaders came together only to save their personal interests and their corruption.

They have no sympathy with the people. The whole nation knows that “paper tiger” Nawaz Sharif has fled abroad under the pretext of illness, said the PTI Central Punjab deputy secretary information.

Telling lies has become routine of the PML-N leaders, the people have come to know their true nature, Rana Akhtar Hussain said. “It will not make any difference to the PTI government if the opposition wants to go to agitation, we will welcome them,” he said.

Rana Akhtar Hussain also said that PML-N and PPP are two sides of the same coin. Prime Minister Imran Khan will never spare the corrupt families and will not give them NRO, the PTI leader said. He said that the corrupt leaders of the opposition were responsible for inflation.