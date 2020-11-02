Provinces asked to get powers for posts

LAHORE : The provincial assemblies, chief ministers and provincial cabinets should take their constitutional powers from Establishment Division in terms of provincial posts.

These views were expressed by the speakers while addressing the annual general body meeting of Provincial Management Services Officers Association here Sunday. PMS Officers Association President Tariq Mahmood Awan and former presidents Rai Manzor Nasir and Naveed Shahzad Mirza addressed the meeting. Senior, mid-career and junior officers participated in the meeting and passed resolutions.

The meeting passed a resolution that the provincial civil servants should be posted from the post of chief secretary to the posts of assistant commissioner. The officers from federal services should be posted in federal departments, and the officers from provincial services should be posted in provincial departments as per the constitution. It called for withdrawal of all “illegal” SROs 1046(1)2020, 88, 89 & CSP, Rules 1954. It said the Punjab chief secretary might be transferred as he is acting as DMG Association president, and an exclusive S&GAD minister might be posted to avoid serious civil services crises.