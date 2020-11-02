Over 167,000 people checked last week

LAHORE : Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to the all 450 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both police wings also helped 59 people on different roads of City. They checked 3383 vehicles, 152,000 motorcycles and 167,084 persons. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 39 persons for violating the ban wheelie, kite flying and firing into the air.