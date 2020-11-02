Schools to remain open: minister

LAHORE : School Education Minister Punjab Dr Murad Raas has said that despite a slight increase in corona virus cases schools across the province will remain open.

In a social media post on Sunday, the minister said that the government was keeping a very close watch on COVID-19 cases in schools of the province. “Random testing is being done continuously.

There is a slight increase in numbers but nothing alarming. Situation is being analysed on daily basis. There is no plan to close schools as of right now,” he wrote while stressing the need to strictly follow the government’s SOPs in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on 5 October, Dr Murad Raas had termed closure of schools because of COVID-19 from 15 October fake news.

Four dengue patients reported

Four more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 197 so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Sunday.

Three patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Attock.

Nine dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

The Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 74 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively so far. Islamabad, however, confirmed 31 cases of dengue virus.

The dengue larvae have been found in 778 houses in Rawalpindi and 149 houses in Lahore in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 61 outdoor spots in Rawalpindi and 37 outdoor places in Faisalabad in the last one week.

Hemodialysis machine installed at LGH

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has inaugurated a hemodialysis machine in ICU of Lahore General Hospital.

Installation of this machine has given a unique facility to the critically unwell patients in the ICU.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Head of LGH Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar at the inauguration ceremony of the dialysis machine said earlier due to lack of dialysis facility in ICU, patients and their families used to face a very painful situation. The difficulty has been eased and it will benefit the patients and the doctors treating them in the ICU, he added.

Prof Judat Saleem, Additional Director Emergency Dr Laila Shafiq, Nursing Supervisor Anwar Sultana, Rana Pervaiz, doctors, nurses and patients’ families were present on the occasion.

The PGMI principal said an alarming increase in the number of kidney patients has been observed in the country mainly due to self-medication, treatment by quacks, eating of steroids and use of antibiotics.

Dialysis is a great way to provide temporary relief to patients, he said and added if this facility was made available to the patients on a regular basis, the patients with failed kidneys would also be able to live for a long time without transplantation.